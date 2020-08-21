Vintage movie posters up for auction at Decatur’s Princess Theatre

DECATUR, Ala. – You could place a bid to get your hands on a vintage poster from the Princess Theatre in Decatur this Saturday, August 22.

With hundreds of old movie posters to be sold, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the theatre, as it is a non-profit.

The auction will be held onsite at 10 a.m., but the theatre says social distancing and masks are required and proper sanitization protocols are in place.

The posters up for auction come from Steve Allen’s private collection, representing movies from the 1930s to the 1960s – and almost every genre you can think of.

There are multiple ways to place bids on posters. The auction will be conducted onsite at the Princess Theatre, but there will also be a private bidding platform, and pre-arranged phone bids are accepted too.

Phone bids need to be called in to (662) 369-2200 no earlier than 10 a.m. Friday. The entire galley of posters can be viewed here.