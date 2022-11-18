MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Vinemont man was killed in a crash Thursday night after striking a tree.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 67-year-old Alvin D. Gillon of Vinemont was “critically injured” in the crash, and taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Officials say Gillon succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital on Friday, November 18.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Eva Road near Alabama Highway 67, around five miles east of Somerville.