HARTSELLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Hartselle Police Department (HPD) says it has arrested a man Saturday for receiving stolen property.

In a post on social media, the department said 32-year-old Zachery Allen Merriman was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property Saturday. HPD said officers were responding to a call of a motorist in need of assistance in the area of Cerrowire on Thompson Road Saturday when they found a vehicle in a ditch. According to the department, it was determined the vehicle had been stolen from Cullman.

HPD said while investigating, officers noticed a man later identified as Merriman walking away from the scene. The department said Merriman attempted to hide in a parked vehicle located at Brechel Auto Repair but was later taken into custody.

According to the post, Merriman was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held on a $75,000 bond.