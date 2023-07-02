SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Somerville Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect.
According to SPD Sergeant Aaron Anderson, they are investigating a burglary that took place at Somerville Grocery, a local convenience store. Anderson says the burglary took place between midnight and 1 a.m. on Sunday.
The suspect is described as a male between 5’10” and 6′ tall, weighing between 210-250 pounds. Anderson said the man might be in his late teens or early twenties, and is possibly white or Hispanic.
The video below, sent to News 19 by Sgt. Anderson, shows the suspect using a hammer to break the door and going inside the convenience store.
Anyone who may have any information or leads is urged to contact Sgt. Anderson at (256)-350-4613 or (256)-778-8282. Anderson added that all leads will be looked at thoroughly and all information will stay confidential.