Vest to seek re-election to Morgan County Commission

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three-term Morgan County Commissioner Randy Vest announced Saturday he will seek another term in office.

In his announcement, Vest touted his experience working with local fire departments. Additionally, he acknowledged his work overseeing that every fire station in District 2 has a FEMA-approved storm shelter.

“My roots run deep in Morgan County,” Vest said. “I was born and raised here and we have raised our children here and are now watching our grandchildren grow. Morgan County is a great place to call home and now more than ever the people of Morgan County need a commissioner they can trust to make sure our county continues to thrive and prosper.”

“I will continue to work with Chairman Ray Long and local leaders to keep our economy moving in the right direction, creating and recruiting jobs, improving roads and bridges, park and recreation, senior centers and projects supporting our schools,” Vest continued.

Vest previously served on state-level committees and just completed his term as President of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama. He and his wife Saronda have three children and ten grandchildren. They are members of The Church at Stone River in Decatur.

Morgan County commissioners are elected on a countywide basis. The Republican primary election will be held on May 24, 2022.