Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of 12th Avenue and 2nd Street after a car hit a home. (Photo: Willine Daniels)

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of 12th Avenue and 2nd Street after a car hit a home.

Decatur Police said there is an injury, but did not specify the extent.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

News 19 is working to gather more information.