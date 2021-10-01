Two women facing drug charges in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Two Decatur women were charged with intent to distribute charges after police found drugs during a traffic stop on October 1.

Decatur Police Department officers pulled the vehicle over for having a switched tag. Paula Suzette Holt, 47, of Decatur, and Kaysi Wynn McCulloch, 26, of Decatur, were in the vehicle.

Police said Holt had Xanax and drug paraphernalia in her possession. McCulloch had an active warrant with the Somerville Police Department. The women were transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility.

While being processed, police said they found fentanyl in McCulloch’s purse.

McCulloch was charged with possession with intent to distribute – fentanyl, and second-degree promoting prison contraband.

Holt was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

McCulloch was being held on a $7,500 bond. Holt was being held on a $9,000 bond.