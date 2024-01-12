DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Two teenagers were arrested after the Decatur Police Department received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins over the last few weeks.

Throughout December 2023 and January 2024, Decatur residents made multiple reports of their vehicles being broken into. An investigation identified the suspect as a 15-year-old boy, according to the department.

He was arrested on Jan. 7, and charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, as well as two counts of second-degree theft of property after two guns were reported stolen.

On Jan. 3, three residents reported property had been stolen from inside their vehicles.

A spokesperson for DPD said that the suspect was a 16-year-old boy. He was arrested on January 4, and charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Both teens were taken to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Facility in Tuscumbia, per the Morgan County Juvenile Probation Office.

The police department urges residents to always lock their doors and never leave, or store, valuables in their vehicle.