HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Hartselle Police Department (HPD) says two people are injured after being struck by a vehicle at the Hartselle Walmart.

According to the department, two people were injured Monday after being hit in the parking lot of the store.

HPD said one person was airlifted to the hospital, while the second person was not taken to the hospital.

Authorities said the incident appeared to have been an accident.