MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) say they executed grand jury warrants on two men following investigations into alleged crimes involving minors.

Authorities say they executed the warrants and arrested 50-year-old Richard Victor Bates, of Eva, and 49-year-old James Michael Hill, of Falkville.

According to MCSO, Bates was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with three counts of first-degree sodomy following an investigation into a 2022 DHR report. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and his bond was set at $50,000.

The agency also reported Hill was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, which stemmed from an investigation into a 2021 report. Hill’s bond was set at $7,500 and he was booked into the Morgan County Jail.

According to court records, Bates has bonded out of jail. It is unclear whether Hill has bonded out at this time, but he does not appear on Morgan County’s current inmate roster at the time this article is being published.