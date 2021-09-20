Two men face multiple charges after robbery at Decatur apartment

DECATUR, Ala. — Two men faced multiple charges after a robbery at a Decatur apartment complex on September 17.

Travon Marcus Deloney, 21, of Decatur, was charged with first-degree robbery and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

Deloney was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility without bond on September 18. Deloney was out on bond at the time of his arrest for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Upon further investigation, Gerome Dante Russell, 44, of Decatur, was identified as the second suspect. On September 19, Russell was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

Around 8 p.m., officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting call at the Sandlin Villas apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male who had been shot in the foot.

Investigators interviewed the victim who stated he was reaching into the back seat of a vehicle when he was approached and robbed by two men. The men proceeded to fire at the victim and the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

On September 20, Deloney and Russell were each additionally charged with second-degree assault.

Russell is being held at the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $330,000 bond.