DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a robbery and shooting incident that happened on Tuesday, June 20, according to police.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said Ralph Coleman, 22, of Dothan, and Corey Brooks, 23, of Decatur, have each been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

Corey Brooks (Dectur Police Dept.) Ralph Coleman (Dectur Police Dept.)

Police responded to a possible robbery on Cardinal Drive SW around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

While those officers were on their way to that area, the Morgan County 911 Center received a separate call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the 100-block of Austinville Road SW.

He was transported to Huntsville Hospital where police say he remains in stable condition.

Detectives with the DPD’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to that scene and started an investigation. which led them to believe the incidents were related. The shooting victim had left the scene with an acquaintance before pulling over near Austinville Rd. to call for help.

An alert with the suspect’s vehicle description was sent to surrounding agencies to be on the lookout. Just before 4 p.m., that vehicle and two people, later identified as Coleman and Brooks, were located by the Huntsville Police Department and were detained after a short chase.

Detectives with the DPD went to the scene in Huntsville and took the two men back to the Decatur Police Department, where they were booked into the Morgan County Jail, where they are being held without bond.