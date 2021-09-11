Two juveniles died after multi-vehicle crash in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Two juveniles died after a multi-vehicle crash on Old Moulton Road Friday night.

Decatur Police Department confirmed a 16-year-old driver and 13-year-old passenger, both from Decatur, were in a vehicle that crossed the centerline of traffic on the 4000 block of Old Moulton Road and collided with another vehicle.

Both vehicles left the roadway, and police said the juveniles were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 47-year-old male from Danville, was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Decatur Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit and the Volunteer Mud Tavern Fire Department responded to the scene and conducted the investigation which was still ongoing.