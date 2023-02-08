Susan Annette-Lindsey Little and Moises Gallo Jr. were arrested on drug charges in January. (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people in Morgan County are facing drug charges after a traffic stop last month.

According to a social media post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), agents stopped a vehicle driven by Moises Gallo Jr., 40, with Susan Annette Lindsey-Little, 43, in the passenger’s seat. The vehicle was stopped near Danville Road SW and Westmead Street SW in Decatur on January 7.

Officials say Lindsey-Little was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants.

Lindsey-Little was found with a “small quantity of a crystal-like substance” that was discovered to be methamphetamine, while Gallo had drug paraphernalia according to MCSO.

Lindsey-Little was charged with possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $1,300. Gallo was charged with drug paraphernalia with a bond set at $300.

Both were taken to and booked in the Morgan County Jail.