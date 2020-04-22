Two Decatur officers injured during burglary arrest

DECATUR, Ala. – Two Decatur Police officers have been released from the hospital after being injured during a burglary arrest.

Officers went to a burglary in progress on 12th Ave NW on April 22. When officers arrived, they said they found Olandis Bates and Tayrome Bates inside of the home.

Authorities said Tayrome Bates began to physically resist officers. The two officers that were injured during the encounter with Tayrome Bates and have been since medically treated and released.

Tayrome Bates and Olandis Bates were taken into custody and are being held at the Morgan County Jail on bond.

Tayrome Bates was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and third-degree burglary for a $70,000 total bond.

Olandis Bates was charged with third-degree burglary and has a bond set at $30,000.