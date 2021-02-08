Two Decatur men charged with kidnapping

DECATUR, Ala. — Two men are facing charges for allegedly handcuffing and beating a man in a Decatur home.

Michael Leon Baker, 36, and John Pointer III, 38, both of Decatur, are charged with first degree kidnapping for the incident that happened last month.

Police said the victim told them he was kidnapped and beaten at a home in the 700 block of Lafayette Street on Jan. 18. The person was found at a gas station on Highway 20 with his hands still cuffed.

Police did not say how the victim got to the gas station or what the motive for the beating may have been.

Baker and Pointer were each jailed on $150,000 bond.