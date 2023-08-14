DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Decatur men were arrested after officials say they both attempted to rape a female on Sunday.

Juan Ramirez, 23, of Decatur and Nicolas Cardona, 21, of Decatur, were both arrested and charged with first-degree attempted rape.

On August 13, a spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1500 block of Carridale Street Southwest. Ramirez and Cardona were both detained when officers arrived at the scene, according to DPD.

While investigating, DPD said it was determined that Ramirez and Cardona had attempted to rape a woman at that location.

Juan Ramirez, 23, of Decatur (Photo: Decatur Police Department) Nicolas Cardona, 21. (Photo: Decatur Police Department)

Ramirez and Cardona were both transported to the Morgan County Jail, where they remain in lieu of a $15,000 bond set by a Circuit Court Judge.