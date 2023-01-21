Several agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), responded to neighboring homes in Decatur on Thursday.

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Two Decatur men were arrested on drug trafficking charges following a Thursday afternoon search of neighboring homes, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

On Thursday afternoon, multiple agencies including the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF, executed two search warrants at neighboring homes on Montgomery Street Southwest in Decatur.

Authorities say they found 2.8 pounds of meth, marijuana, controlled substance prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia while searching the homes.

MCSO says Eddie Reggie Sears, 31, was arrested at the scene.

Officials say they obtained a warrant for Edward Leonar Raybon, 51, who was located through a tip given to the Decatur Narcotics Unit and arrested.

Eddie Reggie Sears Edward Leonar Raybon

Both Sears and Raybon are charged with trafficking methamphetamine and are being held in the Morgan County Jail.

Sears’s bond is set at $300,000. Raybon’s bond has been set at $500,000.