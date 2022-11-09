DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested two men after they say ‘trafficking amounts’ of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were found with them on Tuesday.

Investigators with DPD’s VICE/Narcotics Unit arrived at a home on College Street in Decatur on Tuesday, Nov. 8. They were sent to the residence as part of an ongoing investigation into fentanyl being sold in the city.

When they arrived to search the home, VICE investigators say they spoke to Brent Mizell, 35, and Holden Blevins, 31. During their search, both men were found in possession of an amount of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia consistent with selling drugs.

Brent Mizell (Photo: Decatur Police) Holden Blevins (Decatur Police)

Both Mizell and Blevins were taken to the Morgan County Jail and charged with trafficking illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. They are both being held with bonds set at $5,300.