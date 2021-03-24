Two charged with robbery at Decatur hotel

DECATUR, Ala. – Two men have been charged with robbery in connection with an incident at a Quality Inn in Decatur.

Decatur Police were called to the hotel on March 24, about a robbery in a room at the business.

Officers say the victims told them they were robbed and threatened with a deadly weapon.

Investigators developed Christopher Breeding, 32, of Decatur and Leonard Weeks, 31 of Danville, as suspects in the case.

DPD officers located both men in the area and arrested them.

Breeding is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $300,000 bond.

Weeks is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Weeks was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $300,300 bond.