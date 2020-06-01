Two charged with robbery at Decatur gas station

DECATUR, Ala. – Two men are facing robbery charges for a robbery at a Decatur gas station last week.

Larri Jonealius Brown, 21, and Wjon Joe’l Leach, 19, were arrested Saturday on first-degree robbery charges.

Brown and Leach are accused of robbing someone May 25 at the Busy Bee Gas Station on 19th Avenue SE.

Decatur police said the victim told them he was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects and hit in the head with a handgun. Police said they were able to get a vehicle description and found it Saturday, with Leach driving it.

Brown was arrested separately later the same day, police said.

Leach’s bond was set at $30,000. Brown’s was set at $50,000.