Two charged with illegal gambling in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say they arrested two men in connection with an illegal gambling operation at a Decatur gas station.

Ameen Mohammed Alhubaishi, 36, and Sakher Ali Mohammed Saef, 25, were both arrested Monday and charged with promoting gambling.

Decatur police said the gas station in question was the Sunoco in the 100 block of 14th Street SW. Alhubaishi owns the gas station and Saef was an employee there, they said.

Police began investigating after getting complaints that an illegal gambling operation was taking place there. Officers said they seized five gambling machines from the business.

Alhubaishi and Saef were each booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $300 bond.