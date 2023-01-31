Right to Left: Tymalika Jordan and Ramonte Scott (Photos; Decatur Police Department)

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man and woman were found with a trafficking amount of fentanyl-laced narcotics and opioids, as well as two firearms, and arrested after a traffic stop on Monday, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

During December 2022 and January, the DPD says investigators with its VICE/Narcotics Unit received multiple complaints that there was drug-related activity at a home in Northwest Decatur.

While investigating these complaints, the Narcotics Unit identified Ramonte Scott, 25, of Decatur as the suspect.

On Monday, investigators say they conducted a traffic stop at 6th Avenue and 2nd Street Southwest. They identified Scott and Tymalika Jordan, 28, of Decatur inside the vehicle.

Authorities say both Scott and Jordan were found in possession of a trafficking amount of opioids, a quantity of spice and a loaded gun.

When investigators executed a search warrant on Scott’s home, they say they found a trafficking amount of fentanyl-laced narcotics and another gun.

Both Scott and Jordan were transported and booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Scott was charged with two counts of trafficking illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of $11,300 bond.

Jordan was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and tint less than 30%. She is being held in lieu of $1,600 bond.