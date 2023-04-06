DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says it arrested two people Wednesday in connection with drug charges and chemical endangerment of a child.

DPD said it arrested 38-year-old Ashley Miller of Town Creek and 30-year-old Allen Marshall on Somerville on Wednesday.

The department said earlier this month investigators received complaints of drug activity at Rhodes Ferry Park and began an investigation. DPD said on Wednesday investigators made contact with a vehicle occupied by Miller, Marshall and a 3-year-old child. Investigators searched the vehicle and found a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia

DPD said investigators also found that Miller had initially used a false name during the stop and had active felony warrants through the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Miller and Marshall were placed under arrest and taken to the Morgan County Jail, both were searched prior to being booked and Miller was found to have a methamphetamine pipe concealed on her person.

The Department of Human Resources responded to the scene and placed the child in the care of a family member and developed a safety plan for the child.

Miller is charged with chemical endangerment of a child, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice by using a false identity, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree promoting prison contraband. She is being held on a $6,900 bond.

Marshall is charged with chemical endangerment of a child, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana. he is being held on a $4,100 bond.