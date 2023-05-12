MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says two people were arrested Thursday in connection to a burglary near Hartselle.

MCSO said that Beau Thomas Sapp, 42, and Anissa Marie Klocek, 44, both of Falkville were arrested and charged Thursday after deputies responded to a burglary in progress call in the area of New Cut Road and Cherry Tree Road.

The sheriff’s office said that before deputies arrived on the scene, two individuals ran from the residence. MCSO said one female, later identified as Klocek, and a vehicle were quickly located while a man, identified as Sapp, was later found on foot in the area.

Both Sapp and Klocek were booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Authorities said Sapp was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and his bond is set at $10,000.

MCSO said Klocek was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $9,100.