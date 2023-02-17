DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested after officers reportedly found a “large quantity” of marijuana and controlled substances, along with several guns in a Decatur home.

A spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department (DPD) said that during January and February, investigators with the department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit received complaints of drug activity at a home in the 800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Authorities say that they obtained probable cause for a search warrant while investigating these complaints.

On February 15, DPD said officers executed the search warrant and found 34-year-old Eric Letson and 40-year-old Alicia Kitchens.

The department said that a large quantity of marijuana packaged for sale was found during a search of the home, but did not specify the amount. DPD said controlled substance medication, drug paraphernalia and ‘several’ firearms were also found.

Eric Letson (Photo: Decatur Police Department) Alecia Kitchens (Photo: Decatur Police Department)

Letson and Kitchens were both arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription medication and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are being held in the Morgan County Jail and their bond is set at $4,100.