DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested after officers reportedly found a “large quantity” of marijuana and controlled substances, along with several guns in a Decatur home.
A spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department (DPD) said that during January and February, investigators with the department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit received complaints of drug activity at a home in the 800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Authorities say that they obtained probable cause for a search warrant while investigating these complaints.
On February 15, DPD said officers executed the search warrant and found 34-year-old Eric Letson and 40-year-old Alicia Kitchens.
The department said that a large quantity of marijuana packaged for sale was found during a search of the home, but did not specify the amount. DPD said controlled substance medication, drug paraphernalia and ‘several’ firearms were also found.
Letson and Kitchens were both arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription medication and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
They are being held in the Morgan County Jail and their bond is set at $4,100.