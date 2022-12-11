PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that began when a man allegedly stole a car at a Priceville gas station from a man who was giving him a ride.

The Priceville Police Department (PPD) says that Officer Logan Mortenson received a call on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Pilot Travel Center on Point Mallard Parkway regarding a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the victim said he was giving the male suspect a ride when he stopped to get gas, and while he was paying, the man stole his vehicle. Upon investigation, Officer Mortenson identified the suspect as Chandler Ryan Cooper.

Two days later, a vehicle matching the description of the one stolen was spotted at a business near Interstate 65 by Falkville Police. Officer Mortenson and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The suspect, Cooper, was confirmed to be the driver of the vehicle. There was also a female passenger, Brittney Lashae Green, in the vehicle.

Left to right: Chandler Ryan Cooper and Brittney Lashae Green ( Photo: Priceville Police Department)

As officers were processing the stolen vehicle, they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

Cooper was charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $7,300 bond.

Green was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing justice using a false identity. She is being held on $4,800 bond.