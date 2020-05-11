Two arrested during Decatur drug investigation

DECATUR, Ala. – Two people were arrested after police say they found cash, a stolen firearm and trafficking amounts of drugs at a Decatur home.

On May 8th, the Decatur Police Department executed a warrant at Desmond Huber’s house in the 2200 block of Almon Way SW.

Following a search of the home, police say they found marijuana, oxycodone, and a stolen firearm. Police say they then arrested Desmond Huber and Victoria Jones.

Desmond Huber was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Huber was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $1,300 bond.

Victoria Jones was charged with receiving stolen property in the second degree and possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Jones was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $2,800 bond.