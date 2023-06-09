HARTSELLE Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says it arrested two people after authorities spotted them in a stolen vehicle in Hartselle, and one suspect ran into the woods.

DPD said 37-year-old Brandon Buckelew and 30-year-old Morgan Jean Ponder were arrested and charged in connection with a vehicle reported stolen from the IStorage located at 613 14th Avenue SE on June 6.

On June 8, DPD said officers from the Hartselle Police Department (HPD) spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. According to DPD, a chase ensued and eventually ended in the Falkville Police Jurisdiction.

Authorities said when the vehicle came to a stop, two people, later identified as Buckelew and Ponder, ran from the vehicle while a third surrendered to officers and was later released.

DPD said Ponder was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property. She was later booked into the Morgan County Jail and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Buckelew, who DPD said had been driving, left the vehicle and ran into nearby woods. DPD said an Alabama Law Enforcement Helicopter and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit were called in to help with the search, and Buckelew was eventually located.

Jail records show Buckelew is charged with first-degree theft of property and is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $30,000 bond.