FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two 18-wheelers caught fire Tuesday on the northbound I-65 ramp near Falkville, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Falkville Fire & Rescue (FFR) was dispatched at 9:51 a.m. to a report of a wreck with no injury on the I-65 northbound ramp at exit 322, where a semi-truck hit two other semi-trucks. FFR said the call was later updated, adding that one of the trucks was on fire.

Engines 1 and 2 with FFR responded to find two semi-trucks on fire, according to the fire & rescue.

Two 18-wheelers caught fire Tuesday on I-65 near Falkville, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

FFR said they deployed two hose lines off engine 1 to extinguish the fire using water supply from engine 2. Authorities said the fire was extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported.

FFR, MCSO, the Falkville Police Department, and S.A.V.E.S. Fire & Rescue all aided in the response.