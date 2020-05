LIMESTONE AND MORGAN COUNTIES, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority will be conducting maintenance work on Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10 on the Tennessee River.

TVA said daytime boaters in the vicinity of Tennessee River Mile Marker 297.5 should use caution or avoid the area while helicopter personnel work on the transmission lines.

Everyone in the area should be aware of warnings of safety patrol boats in the area, which will be monitoring marine channels 13, 16, and 81.