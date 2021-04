MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – More than 1,000 Joe Wheeler EMC customers were without power early Tuesday morning.

Just before 6:45 a.m., the utility reported 1,157 customers were in the dark and crews were working to get power back as soon as possible.

Morgan County 911 confirmed the outage was due to a wreck at US-31 and Nance Ford Road, which involved a vehicle hitting a utility pole.

911 officials stated a medical helicopter was called to the scene as well.