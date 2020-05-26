Triple murder suspect was going through a divorce

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala – Decatur Police are investigating a triple homicide that occurred in Danville Sunday night.

Decatur Police Spokesperson, Emme Long, says police were called to a home on Flint Creek Private Drive around 7 p.m.

She said three people were killed and another person was flown to a hospital in Huntsville. The person injured in the shooting has not been identified by law enforcement. The victims have been identified as James Edward Miller, 55, Teresa Lynn Peters, 54, and Tammy Renee Smith, 50.

The suspect, 58 year-old Carson Peters is still at large. Investigators say there are three capital murder warrants active for Peters. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search.

Monday afternoon, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Offices says Peters might be with a woman named April Hanner in a black 2013 Chevrolet 1500 pickup. The truck has an Alabama license place 52GL447. Police warn everyone not to approach Peters. Please call police if you think you’ve seen him.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: The DPD is actively investigating a shooting in the 70-block of Flint Creek Private Drive in the DPD Police Jurisdiction. At least one victim is confirmed. pic.twitter.com/CWu7damn2X — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) May 25, 2020

Decatur Police say this was a domestic incident. Court records revealed that Carson Peters and one of the victims, Teresa Peters were going through a divorce.

Carson Peters filed for divorce in January of this year. But last week, Teresa Peters asked the judge presiding over their divorce proceedings to hold the suspect in contempt of court.

The documents were filed Thursday, May 21st. In the filing, she says she was living in their home and he moved out.

She says he came over unannounced and ‘locked the air conditioner units, as well as her personal property in the shed out back.’ it goes on to say Carson Peters ‘then left the home and took the key with him refusing to open the shed.’ The filing states Teresa Peters ‘has been unable to obtain her personal belongings for a few months and there is currently no air conditioning in the home.’ The document asks a judge to order Carson Peters to return her belongings.

Teresa Carson was living in the home on Flint Creek Private Drive. According to a divorce filing from 2014, the suspect was able to keep this home after a previous divorce.

According to court documents, Carson Peters was married to his ex-wife for more than 30 years. Her divorce filing alleges that he ‘exhibited obsessive jealous conduct toward her and was a very controlling person.’

The filing goes on to say in 2014, a verbal argument escalated to Peters being physically abusive to the wife. It says their son took her to the emergency room for treatment and after that she was afraid to return home.

While the 2014 divorce filing describes a violent domestic dispute, Alabama records don’t show any criminal charges against him.