Trinity man shot dead on Christmas Eve, Lawrence County deputies search for person of interest

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Dakota McCary is a person of interest in a Christmas Eve shooting that left a Trinity man dead. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said a Christmas Eve shooting left one person dead and they are searching for a person of interest.

Deputies were called to a report of a dead person in the 6900-block of County Road 217.

The special response team entered the home and discovered Gavin Ryan Hargrove, 20, had been shot and died from his injuries.

Investigators are searching for Timothy Dakota McCary, 21, as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting or McCary’s location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (256) 974-9291.