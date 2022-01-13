Trinity man faces rape charges from April incident

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department charged a Trinity man with multiple rape charges after an investigation into an incident that happened in April 2021.

Cody Wayne Terry, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy on Wednesday following a 10-month investigation.

Officers with Decatur Police responded to the 1200 block of 20th Avenue on April 20 in reference to a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a different location within Decatur city limits the day prior.

The victim reported that she was assaulted by a man named “Cody Wayne” and she did receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Decatur Police.

Terry was identified as a suspect during the course of the investigation. On November 9, Terry’s DNA was confirmed to be consistent with the DNA found on the victim.

Terry was being held in the Morgan County Jail with a $200,000 bond.