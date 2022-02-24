DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Trinity man was arrested Thursday as part of Decatur Police’s investigation into heroin sales in the city.

Police say 36-year-old Zachary Morgan of Trinity was arrested during a stop around 12:15 p.m. on February 24. Morgan had previously been identified as a suspect in the Decatur Police’s investigation by the department’s narcotics unit.

During the stop, police say Morgan was found in possession of multiple prescription pills, including Xanax, Lortabs, and morphine. He was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Morgan was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $7,000 bond.