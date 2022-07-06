A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of a Trinity man who police say was selling narcotics out of his house. (Trinity Police Department)

TRINITY, Ala. (WHNT) — A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of a Trinity man who police say was selling narcotics out of his house.

The Trinity Police Department (TPD) says that over the past few months, agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug Task Force had assisted them in an investigation into illegal drug sales in the Trinity area.

Throughout the course of the investigation, authorities say they found that 45-year-old Bryan Thomas Jones was selling drugs out of his home.

On July 5, officers with TPD carried out a search warrant of the house.

It was during that search that officers found an unspecified amount of methamphetamine as well as several items of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Thomas Jones

(Trinity Police Dept.)

Jones was arrested and charged with possessions with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and placed on a $15,300 bond.