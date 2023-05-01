DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial for a Lawrence County man charged with his wife’s 2017 murder is set to begin on Monday, May 1, court records show.

Andreas Deone Shackleford, 47, of Hillsboro, was arrested days after his wife, 44-year-old Minnie Marie Shackleford, was killed in a home the two shared.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a home on 4th Avenue Northwest around 2:30 a.m. on March 9, 2017. When they arrived, they found Minnie Shackleford unresponsive on the bathroom floor with an apparent head injury.

First responders arrived and performed CPR, but soon determined she was dead.

An autopsy performed by the Department of Forensics Lab in Huntsville would later reveal the cause of death to be severe head trauma and strangulation.

Police named Andreas Shackleford as the suspect and arrested him, charging him with Minnie Shackleford’s murder.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond but was released a few months later before being indicted on the charges.

In 2022, Andreas Shackleford walked away from his murder trial. Still, he was found and arrested again by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force at the American Motel in Birmingham five days later.

News 19 will be following this case and will update this article as the trial progresses.