DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A trial date for a man accused of running over and killing a Decatur woman in a Walmart parking lot in 2022 has been set, according to court records.

Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, of Huntsville, was arrested last August and charged with murder in connection to the death of Sherry Sain, who police say he ran over in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Avenue.

Nelson was set to appear at an arraignment hearing on Monday, but waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. His trial is set for August 19, 2024.

Officials said Nelson tried to leave the scene but his vehicle stalled before he was able to escape and he was detained shortly after.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Nelson pulled into a handicap parking spot at the Walmart Neighborhood Market and sat in the car until Sain was behind his car. When she was behind the car, he accelerated, hitting her. He continued accelerating until he hit another vehicle and stopped.

Police said there was no connection between Nelson and Sain.

Nelson is being held in the Morgan County Jail, which he was transferred back to after being transferred to the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. The Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH) was put in charge of examining and monitoring Nelson while he is incarcerated at the Morgan County Jail.