Transplant operation is a go for Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigator gored by bull

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigator will be receiving a small intestine transplant Friday morning.

Caleb Brooks, who was gored by his family’s bull in August, was originally supposed to receive the transplant in November after an initial evaluation at the Cleveland Clinic in early September.

However, Caleb’s wife Madeline said surgeons were unhappy with the donor intestine and the surgery would be postponed.

Early Friday morning, Madeline posted in the Facebook group “Our Journey #Praying4Brooks” confirming a match had been found for Caleb.

“5:02 am – 12/4/20 TRANSPLANT IS A GO!!!! Caleb just called and said the transplant coordinator called him and let him know that the intestines looked good and they are about to come get him for surgery! He was able to get a few hours of sleep, and we were too. Our God is so good!! Caleb is extremely anxious right now. Pray that God can bring peace over him and relieve him from all stress and worry before they put him under. Please keep praying!!! Pray for: – peace for Caleb and for God to settle his nerves – our transplant team – donor family – surgery to be successful and go well! Madeline Brooks

Madeline asked everyone to continue praying for peace for Caleb, the transplant team, the donor family, and a successful surgery.