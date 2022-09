HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Law enforcement agencies responded to a train versus vehicle crash in Hartselle on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agencies from Falkville and Hartselle responded to the crash on Tabernacle Road in Hartselle. The sheriff’s office said there were only minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said drivers should avoid the area at this time or expect delays.

This is a developing story.