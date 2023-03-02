MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say traffic on I-65 southbound is being heavily impacted Thursday morning due to an overturned feed truck.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office encourages drivers to detour at the Priceville exit if possible, saying traffic is at a complete standstill.

(Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Hartselle Police Department shared images of the scene from their perspective, showing an overturned feed truck and vehicle stuck on I-65.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to use any alternate routes possible, and use extreme caution in the area as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

There has not been any confirmation of injuries.

This is a developing story.