DECATUR , Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says a portion of Spring Avenue is blocked after a traffic light was blown down.

DPD says Spring Avenue at the intersection with Beltline Road is currently blocked as crews work to clear the roadway. The department said it could confirm that it appeared the light had been blown down and fallen to the road.

DPD officers are also onsite at this time