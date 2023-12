DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says southbound lanes of Beltline Road are back open after a wreck Wednesday afternoon.

According to the department, officers responded to a two-vehicle wreck at Beltline Road and Central Parkway just after 4 p.m.

A department spokesperson said the lanes were back open by 4:44 p.m.

DPD said two people, the drivers of both vehicles, were transported to the hospital for treatment.