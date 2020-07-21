Toyota Series to host fishing tournament on Wheeler Lake, fans can watch online

DECATUR, Ala. – According to a press release Tuesday, the 2020 Toyota Series Southeastern Division will host a tournament next week in Decatur, July 30- Aug. 1.

The Toyota Series will be at Wheeler Lake and hosted by Decatur Morgan County Tourism.

Attendance is limited to competing anglers and essential staff only. Fans can watch the event online through the “FLW Live” weigh-in broadcasts and daily coverage at FLWFishing.com.

This three-day tournament will feature the region’s best bass-fishing pros and co-anglers casting for a top prize of up to $65,000, plus a $35,000 bonus if the winner is a qualified Phoenix Boat owner.

The tournament has Anglers taking off at 6 a.m. daily from Ingalls Harbor, located at 701 Market St. NW, in Decatur. Weigh-ins will also be held Ingalls Harbor and will begin at 2:30 p.m.

According to the release, the Toyota Series consists of eight divisions – Central, Eastern, Northern, Plains, Southeastern, Southern, Southwestern, and Western – each holding three regular-season events, along with the International division.

For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com.