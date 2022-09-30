PACT is teaming up with first responders in Decatur to bring the annual “Touch-A-Truck” event to kids in the community. (Getty Images)

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — If your child has always been curious about emergency vehicles, the loud noises they make and their flashy lights, then Saturday, October 1 is going to be the perfect day!

Parents and Children Together (PACT) is teaming up with first responders to bring the annual “Touch-A-Truck” event to the community.

Families are invited to participate in the free family fun day, allowing kids to play, climb, explore and interact with the emergency vehicles, heavy machinery and other equipment.

This year, PACT says the event will be held at Ascend Performance Materials, located at 1050 Chemstran Avenue in Decatur from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

