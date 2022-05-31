DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The city of Decatur has a new police chief as of Tuesday afternoon, Chief Timothy “Todd” Pinion.

Pinion has been with the Decatur Police Department since 2004 and has been serving as interim chief since his predecessor, Nate Allen, announced his retirement in January.

During his time with the department, he has also worked as a patrol officer, criminal investigator, sergeant, detective supervisor and held other titles. Pinion was promoted to lieutenant in January of 2018.

“I try to do what’s fair, it’s not always going to be liked by both sides you know but I try to do what’s fair,” the new chief said after the ceremony. “One thing I think I’ve done a really good job at is trying to take emotion out of all my decisions, and try and be fair to the best of my abilities and take guidance from fellow officers and other command staff that’s been here through the years.”

Pinion said his first priority will be hiring more officers that have passion to do good for the city of Decatur.