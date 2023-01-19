DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Investigators say three men were arrested on various charges after they fled an apartment complex in Decatur Wednesday.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), Cam’ron Buchanan, 24, of Hillsboro; Rayshun Bates, 21, of Decatur; and Shundarrion Clopton, 21, of Decatur, were arrested in the incident.

Police say citizens complained about drug activity in the parking lot of Parkway Place Apartments. Investigators say four men were spotted in a red sedan in the area. When investigators tried to make contact with them, three of them ran away from the vehicle.

Two of those men, along with the man that remained in the vehicle, were arrested. Police did not specify what happened to the third man who ran from investigators.

Investigators say they conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found marijuana packaged for sale, drug paraphernalia, two handguns — with one of them reported stolen to Decatur Police — and several high capacity magazines.

Cam’ron Buchanan (Decatur Police Department) Shundarrion Clopton (Decatur Police Department) Rayshun Bates (Decatur Police Department)

• Cam’ron Buchanan was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property, obstructing governmental operations, and resisting arrest

• Shundarrion Clopton was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property

• Rayshun Bates was charged with first-degree marijuana possession, second-degree receiving stolen property, obstructing governmental operations, and resisting arrest

All three were booked into the Morgan County Jail; however, Buchanan is currently on probation through the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.