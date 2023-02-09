DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Three Decatur residents have been arrested and charged with trafficking in stolen identities following a lengthy investigation.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), Estela Pablo, 32, of Decatur, Agustin Tzep-Pablo, 27, of Decatur and Miguel Pablo Guitierrez, 43, of Decatur were taken into custody after a search warrant was carried out at a house on Honeysuckle Lane.

Estela Pablo (DPD) Agustin Tzep-Pablo (DPD) Miguel Pablo Guitierrez (DPD)

The DPD said Investigators with their Vice/Narcotics Unit obtained information between January and February that unidentified suspects were fabricating identifying documents for undocumented immigrants.

According to authorities, those suspects were using stolen identities to make fake copies.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, the DPD Vice/Narcotics Unit carried out the search warrant, assisted by the Decatur Police Financial Crimes Unit, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Social Security Administration.

Inside the home, investigators said several forms of identification that were later determined to be stolen were found, along with the fake copies that were forged.

Each of the men was charged with the following, with bonds set by Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell:

Estela Pablo – trafficking in stolen identities, $150,000 cash bond.

– trafficking in stolen identities, $150,000 cash bond. Agustin Tzep-Pablo – trafficking in stolen identities, tampering with physical evidence, $150,300 cash bond.

– trafficking in stolen identities, tampering with physical evidence, $150,300 cash bond. Miguel Pablo Guitierrez – trafficking in stolen identities, giving a false name to law enforcement, $150,300 cash bond.

Authorities said additional charges and arrests are pending.