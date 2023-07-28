DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — After an investigation by the Decatur Police Department’s VICE/Narcotics Unit led to a drug bust where numerous drugs and multiple firearms were recovered, leading to the arrests of three people.

On July 28, Decatur Police Department (DPD) VICE/Narcotics Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Thomas Drive Southwest, following an investigation into illegal drug trafficking. Two suspects were identified during the investigation, 33-year-old Kenneth Trayvon Hart and 28-Angie Enid Lewis.

“During the search, approximately 100 lbs. of high-grade marijuana, a trafficking quantity of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, multiple firearms, numerous controlled substance medications, and large sums of US currency were located,” a DPD spokesperson said.

It was also determined that one of the firearms had been reported stolen through DPD, the department said. Investigators reportedly determined the currency was proceeds from drug sales, and seized it ‘pending condemnation proceedings.

Officials say a juvenile was in the home when authorities conducted the search, so DHR was notified. DPD said the child was released to a family member.

Three suspects were arrested and charged after the search.

Hart, Lewis and 30-year-old Justin Trent McDonald are all now facing the following charges:

trafficking in cannabis

trafficking in fentanyl

chemical endangerment of a child

receiving stolen property in the second degree

two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance

illegal possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

They are being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $352,300 bond, which was set by a Circuit Court Judge.